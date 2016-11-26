Costume shop owner assaulted during robbery

AN OWNER of a costume shop was assaulted by a thief yesterday, sustaining serious injury to her hands.

The owner, in her 50s, had her fingers broken in an altercation when she confronted the thief.

At about 10.30am, a woman believed to be in her 20s walked into Party Wizards in Torquay.

She was described as having dark hair and Caucasian, wearing a leopard print top and denim shorts or a skirt. It is unknown what items were stolen in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.