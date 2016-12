THE South Australian government has opened the discussion on whether or not possum and horse meat could be considered fit for human consumption.

SA Health has proposed a new definition for Food Standards Code game meat, which includes "the whole or part of the carcass of any bird, buffalo, camel, deer, donkey, goat, hare, horse, kangaroo, rabbit, pig, possum or wallaby".

The move was slammed by animal groups, but would you be open to the new menu item?