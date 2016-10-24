Could we get a new pontoon?

A REPLACEMENT landing could be built at the existing March St public landing site if the council and the community supported it, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has claimed.

As the site is marked for demolition, following consultation between the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads, a new site has been earmarked if short-term funding and ownership options are supported by the community.

TMR has discussed a 25% contribution with the council for demolition of pontoon access.