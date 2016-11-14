Council approves planned extension for Urraween Rd

Concept designs for the Urraween Rd/Grevilea St intersection in the Road Extension plan.

A $20 million extension to Urraween Rd may soon commence, after the Fraser Coast Regional Council approved plans for the proposed project at last Wednesday's council meeting.

In a motion passed unanimously at Wednesday's council meeting , councillors approved the commencement of the planning phase of the Urraween Rd extension, which would involve surveying, geotechnical investigation and detail design for the construction process.

Part of the extension involves the connection of roads between Urraween and Boundary Rd, which has been planned since the 1980s.

The proposal involves the future construction of Urraween Rd from Kuwangan Rd to Boundary Rd, including a four-lane traffic distributor and new signalised intersections.

The proposed site location of the Urraween Rd extension. Contributed

Cr Denis Chapman, who holds the portfolio for Planning and Infrastructure, said the project would ease traffic conditions along the bottlenecked Boat Harbour Drive.

"When that area was developed, there was a need to put Urraween Rd through to Boundary Rd,” he said.

"We kept hat part of land for a road extension. When I got to the position of Infrastructure Portfolio, I looked at the road structure and asked 'Why aren't we bringing this plan forward?'

"It's been a project that keeps getting pushed back.”

The road extension is expected to be roughly 2.4km and is valued at approximately $19 million.

Cr Chapman believes the extension will also alleviate pressures for emergency services, who could soon be able to run straight through from Urangan to Boundary Rd.

"It will benefit everyone; it will take a load off Boat Harbour Dr and let people get around the Bay,” he said.