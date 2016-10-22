Council begins consultation over skate park development

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has begun community consultation with local youth groups on the expansion of the Maryborough Skate Park facility in Anzac Park.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has begun community consultation with local youth groups on the expansion of the Maryborough Skate Park facility in Anzac Park.

Earlier this week, the council held an onsite meeting with a number of young people to discuss future plans for the skate park.

Cr Daniel Sanderson, who holds the portfolio for Youth and City Precinct Development, said that it was a positive step towards improving the popular skate facility.

"It's a great opportunity for the youth to be involved and give their feedback on how it could work best," he said.

"There are some fantastic ideas being floated and I'm looking forward to seeing how it all comes together."

Cr Paul Truscott added that the council was looking forward to progressing the skate park expansion conversation with local youth. later this month.