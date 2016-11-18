28°
COUNCIL CHAOS: Light slams Taylor over conduct

Blake Antrobus
| 18th Nov 2016 4:13 PM
Councillor Rolf Light has called for 'former council loyalists' to stop undermining the current mayor.
Councillor Rolf Light has called for 'former council loyalists' to stop undermining the current mayor. Valerie Horton

FALLOUT within the Fraser Coast Regional Council has continued, with councillor Rolf Light slamming fellow councillor Stuart Taylor over his conduct towards mayor Chris Loft.

In a letter provided to the Chronicle on Thursday, Cr Light alleged Cr Taylor had "from day one, been openly working against mayor Loft", amounting to what he called an "eight-month long tantrum, just because he wasn't happy with the election result."

"Unfortunately, mayor Loft has been besieged by former council loyalists - helping to promote a culture that has led to a dysfunctional council," the letter detailed.

"Cr Taylor should be focused on his tourism portfolio, not continuing to wage a public war against the mayor."

Cr Light further stated that the councillor positions called for responsibility and leadership.

"At the moment, our behaviour is really putting a huge question mark on the economic opportunities and growth," he said.

"We have a huge responsibility as elected representatives of this reason to address the (advisor's) report in appropriate manner."

 

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton

But Cr Taylor hit back at the assertions made by Cr Light, stating there was no evidence suggesting he had not acted against council majority.

"I am fully committed to this community and have no intention of resigning. Over the past two terms I have advocated on issues I believe were in the best interest of the Fraser Coast," he said.

Cr Taylor also dismissed allegations that he wanted former mayor Gerard O'Connell to run again, stating he wanted the council to move forward.

"There is no doubt that I greatly respect our former Mayor and valued his contribution to this community. But that season is behind us and Gerard is achieving great things for our community in other roles," he said.

"Knowing Gerard, I could not imagine that he would consider going any other direction than forward. I would like this Council to do the same."

Mr O'Connell declined to comment specifically on the matter, stating that he had "always respected the election result and moved on from public life."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  council fraser coast regional council rolf light stuart taylor

