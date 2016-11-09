COUNCIL CHAOS: lead protester demands CEO's resignation

Protesters are being held up at the entrance of the Maryborough City Hall.

UPDATE: Michael Weekes has launched a scathing attack on the council, citing examples of where protesters feel the council has failed the community.

Mr Weekes addressed the council meeting in Maryborough on Wednesday morning, with the sports precinct and Toogoom rockwall among the projects which he felt had been mishandled by the council.

"The council is destroying the reputation, the economy of the region," Mr Weekes said.

Mr Weekes made specific mention of council CEO Lisa Desmond.

"We ask the CEO...resign immediately," he said, to which the crowd of protesters responded with applause.

Councillor George Seymour rebuffed Mr Weekes' criticism of the CEO.

"This is not a venue to criticise individual staff," Cr Seymour said.

EARLIER: DOZENS of protesters have been held up at the entrance of the Maryborough City Hall holding placards saying 'CEO MUST GO' as council chaos erupts.

The organiser of the protest Michael Weekes addressed the councillors at the meeting due to the late arrival of the mayor Chris Loft.

Mr Weekes said it was a disappointment that the mayor and CEO were not present at the meeting.

"Enough is a enough, we need to move on," Mr Weekes said.

More to come.