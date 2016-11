FRASER Coast Regional Council is carrying out work at the Margaret St Groyne in Urangan.

The work involves removing sand from blocked pipes.

The public is asked to keep clear of the area and the Groyne itself, as there will be machinery moving around parts of the site.

The work is expected to be completed in two weeks.

However, the expected completion date depends on the tide.