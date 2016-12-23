Council fined over pruning of iconic banyan tree

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has been fined almost $9000 by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection over the pruning of Maryborough's heritage-listed banyan tree.



In July Fraser Coast council workers removed 600 square metres of canopy from the branches of the tree.



A spokesman from the department said the council had failed to comply with a condition of the exemption certificate, which was issued when the council applied to prune the tree earlier this year.



"EHP approved an exemption certificate which gave permission for the council to prune the canopy of the banyan fig tree, providing it complied with certain conditions," the spokesman said.



"EHP inspected the site afterwards and determined these conditions had not been complied with."



The penalty infringement notice was issued to the council on December 9 for $8835.



The council has 28 days to pay the fine or have the matter heard in court.



Fraser Coast Regional Council director of community and development Peter Smith said the council was in discussion with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection regarding works undertaken on the banyan tree.



"Council believes that it complied as far as practicable with the approved works which were carried out by and under the supervision of qualified arborists," he said.



Attempts were made to contact councillor Daniel Sanderson in regards to the work that was carried out, but he could not be reached for comment before the time of going to press yesterday.



Tom Ryan, who was the director of parks for Maryborough City Council for 19 years, said the council deserved the fine for butchering the banyan tree.



When he heard about the State Government's decision, he had just one reaction.



"That is absolutely brilliant," he said.



He said he hoped the council learned a valuable lesson from the debacle.



"I would sincerely hope so," he said.



"Unfortunately the ratepayers will have to pay it."



Mr Ryan said the worst thing was that the tree would take decades to recover, if ever.



He said extensive canopy removed by the council was gone forever and could never be replaced.



Mr Ryan said he still couldn't bring himself to visit the tree, which has been in the park since at least 1872.



"I haven't been there.



"I can't bring myself to look at it."



Mr Ryan said while he was thrilled that there would be consequences for the council, he knew ratepayers would not be happy that the fine would come out of their pockets.



"That's a shame," he said,



"It should come out of the council's pocket.



"Any punishment is highly justified.



"They've permanently damaged one of Maryborough's icons."



Maryborough conservationist Sandra Armstrong was also pleased by the department's decision to fine the council.



She was left devastated when she saw the branches that had been removed from the banyan tree after hearing chainsaws in the park.



Dr Armstong accused the council of forgetting that Queens Park's primary function was as a heritage site and botanic garden.

