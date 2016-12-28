Fraser Coast council investigating erosion at Urangan

EROSION ISSUE: Aliza Francis at the site of the erosion at Urangan.

DEPUTY Mayor George Seymour says the Fraser Coast council is looking to address erosion concerns at Urangan.

Tree roots have been exposed as the erosion worsens in the area between the Urangan Pier and Reefworld Aquarium.

"I've seen it and it is pretty bad," Cr Seymour said.

Cr Seymour said he had spoken to council officers and asked them to look at doing a sand push.

"We're certainly aware of the problem."

Mayor Chris Loft said erosion at Scarness was being addressed with the addition of rocks and a sand push.

Cr Seymour said erosion was an ongoing issue for the region.

"We're continuing to address erosion in different areas," he said.

The council prepared a Shoreline Erosion Management plan in response to current and future coastal erosion.

The plan encompasses 112km of shoreline from Burrum Heads in the north to Tinnanbar in the south.

Hervey Bay's foreshore was made a priority after significant erosion happened during king tides in January 2014.