COUNCIL MEETINGS: How council can improve meetings

The advisor found that meetings tended to deal with a number of very operational or ‘spur-of-the moment’ issues meaning a number of agenda items have to be deferred to the next meeting.

COUNCIL MEETINGS

THE advisor indicated that councillors were 'generally well behaved at meetings and adhered to procedures' however there was room for improvement.

Areas of improvement included reviewing the size and details of meeting agendas.

Papers prepared were too large, making it difficult for councillors to understand the issues and to address the more important strategic issues.

It can be stressed that council must start to focus on more strategic issues in its meetings, and allow the organisation to manage operational issues.

Council may also benefit from establishing a formal Committee system, to allow for more business to be processed regularly by council, leaving more capacity for the meeting to deal with strategic issues.

It was found there is rigorous and good debate within council meetings, with no discernible voting patterns, with each councillor voting based on their perceived merits of each issue.

In particular, it is noted that Council passed its 2016/2017 annual budget on time, with no issues being identified in the passing of the relevant resolutions.