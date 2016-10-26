Council needed to talk to residents about the toilet

I CAN understand the outrage of a Point Vernon resident who has had a toilet block built across the road from his home.

Gareth Wynn's frustration has been increased because in 2012 he publicly campaigned against a planned public toilet in a similar location.

At that time he was successful, with the council canning the works just days before construction was planned to begin.

It's no wonder that after fighting against the toilet, Mr Wynn feels like salt is being rubbed in the wound now that the toilet has been built.

I understand that people have been requesting that this toilet block be built and if weddings are being held near the Gables, the area needs a convenient toilet block.

I believe the other closest block of toilets are more than 400 metres away, which isn't ideal.

The council may have acted appropriately in deciding this toilet block was necessary, but it seems they have come unstuck when it comes to communicating their intentions.

I think the council needed to get feedback and inform residents who understandably might not be thrilled that their view now includes a toilet.