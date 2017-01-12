37°
Council not yet convinced in presence of irukandji on Coast

Annie Perets
| 12th Jan 2017 4:18 PM Updated: 4:22 PM
The Carukia barnesi that was found off Fraser Island recently.
The Carukia barnesi that was found off Fraser Island recently.

FRASER Coast Regional Council is not convinced there is a jellyfish danger in our waters.

This comes after more than ten people suffered irukandji-like symptoms after swimming in Fraser Coast waters since late December.

It also comes after James Cook University associate professor and jellyfish expert Jamie Seymour caught what he said was an irukandji in the waters off Fraser Island.

Fraser Coast Regional Council has said that it has authority to put warning signs on Fraser Island and Hervey Bay shores.

"Signs are generally installed in areas where regular stinger seasons occur," a council statement said.

However, the council is waiting for "confirmation" of the jellyfish situation, before taking action.

When asked on the type of confirmation the council is waiting for, the council said: "Jamie Seymour is yet to confirm that what he found is the irukandji".

The Fraser Coast Chronicle read that statement to Prof Seymour and he replied: "That's incorrect." Prof Seymour has confirmed his discovery as an irukandji jellyfish.

To be more exact, he said it was a Carukia barnesi.

Prof Seymour said the council had not been in contact with him to inquire about his findings.

Currently, there are no warning signs informing swimmers about the dangerous jellyfish threat in waters on Fraser Island or Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast fraser coast regional council irukandji

