Council pushes for changes to electorate boundaries

A PROPOSAL to change the electorate boundaries of the Wide Bay region will been put forward to the Australian Electoral Commission by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Councillor Paul Truscott, who moved the motion at Wednesday's council meeting, claimed it was about the Fraser Coast being included in the Wide Bay division, and it was more of a redistribution of the boundaries rather than a contraction or expansion.

He said there were advantages of having the Fraser Coast covered by one federal member.

"We are one region and should stand united as such. It could also remove some of the confusion for people who want to contact their federal member and work to keep the federal member's office located within our reach," he said.

"Until 2007, Hervey Bay and Maryborough were in the same federal seat - Wide Bay."

A redistribution involves the redrawing of electoral boundaries to ensure states and territories gain the right representation in proportion to their population.

The Australian Electoral Commission states a redistribution is required when:

The number of members in the House of Representatives to which a state or territory is entitled has changed (population change)

The number of electors in more than one third of the electoral divisions in a state (or one of the electoral divisions in the ACT or the Northern Territory) deviates from the average divisional enrolment by over ten per cent for a period of more than two months, or

A period of seven years has elapsed since the last redistribution.

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said any changes in boundaries would take place after the election.

"It is expected that any boundary adjustment proposal would be completed by March 2018, and then presented to Parliament, ahead of the time of the next Federal election," he stated.

"While electoral boundaries may change from time to time, I am committed to serving all communities in Wide Bay, to listen and to act on their concerns and provide effective representation that delivers results."