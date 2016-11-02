Council takes positive steps to better governance

GOVERNANCE

THE CEO identified areas of concern for immediate action within council's operations and compliance with governance requirements.

At the time of the appointment of the advisor, the councillor code of conduct had not been reviewed since 2012 despite numerous legislative amendments having been passed in this time.

It was also revealed that council's corporate plan had not been reviewed since the 2016 local government election.

It is understood council has now met to discuss the corporate plan which is a positive step.

The council has established a governance committee consisting of three councillors and the CEO.

The new policies need to be reviewed by all councillors before being formally adopted at a council meeting.

These matters are still under consideration by council.

The committee is undertaking a systematic review of all existing council policies.

The advisor notes that the council's audit committee is operating effectively and met in September to deal with a range of issues including the endorsement of the draft financial statements.

It appears council has been able to identify clear areas for review and ultimate improvement.

This renewed focus on governance requirements is a positive step and Council is encouraged to continue on this path.