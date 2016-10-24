Council votes to get temporary flood levee for M'Boro

A map of the proposed temporary flood levee to be installed in Maryborough.

A DEVELOPMENT permit for the construction of a temporary flood levee in Maryborough has been approved by the Fraser Coast Reigonal Council.

A motion to construct a temporary category 3 flood levee between City Hall in Kent St and St Mary's Catholic Church was passed unanimously at last week's meeting, with the new levee replacing the previous concrete wall approved in 2015.

The levee comprises of portable flood barriers to be installed prior to a flood reaching the town's CBD, along with temporary sand-bagging on the south-east corner of the Maryborough City Hall.

Cr Daniel Sanderson, who approved the motion, said it was a great step forward for the town.

"It's got the engineer's tick of approval, so I'm very happy to move,” he said.

"It's progress for our city; many years from now if we have a flood again, we'll be much safer and more resilient.”

Cr Light, who seconded the motion, said the motion was about making the town more flood-proof, citing the history of floods in the area.

"We've seen the impact of floods on Maryborough, and hopefully we'll never have to use it,” he said.