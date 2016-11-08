COUNCIL: What's on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting?

Some controversial matters will return to Council tomorrow.

CONTROVERSY will be high on the agenda at council's meeting on Wednesday.

A community protest has been organised for 8:30am, with "hundreds" expected to attend and demand "the CEO of the Fraser Coast Council to resign immediately."

Here are some of the matters on the agenda:

Deputy Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group

COUNCILLORS will elect to find a replacement deputy chair for the Local Disaster Management Group, following the resignation of Cr Stuart Taylor and the void motion declared at the October 17 meeting.

In a surprise mayoral minute tabled in the chamber, mayor Chris Loft motioned to elect himself to the position of deputy chair, and further to elect Cr Anne Maddern to the position of Chair of the Recovery Committee.

The original motion was lost 5-5, with the mayor failing to exercise his casting vote in accordance with standing orders.

Cr Stuart Taylor resigned from the position in an email to CEO Lisa Desmond on October 19.

Cr Loft's original mayoral minute drew criticism from within council, with both Cr Taylor and deputy mayor George Seymour criticising the nature of the proceeding.

Council will resolve to appoint a replacement before the commencement of storm season.

New Lots along Vanderwolf Rd

AN application to develop 42 community title lots in 4 stages along Vanderwolf Rd will be tabled at the meeting.

The current proposal outlined in the council agenda totals 42 lots ranging up to 3285m2, which will provide prespective residents with an interest in light aircraft to garage their plane adjacent to their home.

The site contains 2 runway strips which were utilised by the previous owner for light aircraft use, and has historically been used for cattle grazing.

New lease for Maryborough Childcare Centre

COUNCIL will seek to approve a new freehold lease agreement with the Maryborough Childcare Centre prior to its expiry in March 2017.

The centre has occupied the land under a lease agreement since 1986, with Council seeking the new lease to cover a period of 10 years.

Consultation with the executive team, the executive manager corporate business Janet Campbell and the Maryborough Childcare Centre has been sought over the new agreement.

Urraween Rd extension

EXTENSIONS along Urraween Rd will be undertaken in order to connect with Boundary Rd, as part of Council's plan to complete the road reserve for the area.

The original connection between the 2 roads has been planned for since the 1980's with most of the work for the rroad reserve completed in the 1990s.

This plan is likely to reduce travel time between the Airport and Marina, and relieve pressure from Boat Harbour Dr traffic.

The estimated cost for an in terim 2 lane solution is priced at $16.5 million, with a full construction cost estimated at approximately $20 million.