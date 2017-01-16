COUNCIL: What's on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting?

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will hold their first ordinary meeting in 2017 this Wednesday, with new development projects in Maryborough and Urangan being major points of discussion.

Here are some of the matters on the agenda:

Telecommunications facility in Granville

AN application to construct a mobile telecommunications tower in Maryborough will be tabled for discussion at the meeting.

The tower, which will be owned and operated by Optus, includes a 25m monopole with panel antennas and radio units to be constructed at the Granville Hockey Field in Steindl St.

Optus claims the tower will assist "poor network performance" in the area.

"If this investment is not made, users may have difficulty connecting to the mobile network...(and) may also experience reduced data speeds, longer download times and poor network performance," the application reads.

Council will seek to debate the development in accordance with recommended submissions from the officer.

New Pharmacy on Hammond St

COUNCILLORS will debate an application to develop a new pharmacy at the Urangan Medical Centre, which has been in the works since 2015.

The application seeks to extend the existing medical centre and include a pharmacy on Hammond St and Toni St, as well as provide new parking spaces along the street to accommodate for the increase in traffic.

More than 500 submissions were received on the proposal in November 2016, which detailed concerns with spacing, pedestrian and vehicular spacing and whether the application complies with council codes.

Neilsen Park Boardwalk

FOLLOWING a request for a report into the future boardwalk along Nielsen Park in May 2016, council will examine the proposal for the construction of a new 270m boardwalk in the area.

The proposal for the new walkway duplicates the structure along Coopers Walk but includes a new viewing deck for the Hervey Bay foreshore.

The application is expected to cost a total of $528,000.

Use of Road Reserves for Streetscape Improvement Policy

COUNCILLORS will review the policy that allows for the planting of gardens on nature strips, which was introduced in July 2016.

At the ordinary meeting in December 2016, a motion to provide a report on the implementation of the policy was carried, with the report examining the number of applications and their outcomes, how the policy could be improved and what amendments could be made to include different species of trees.

The agenda notes that there are only a small number of applications and "it is not considered that any external consultation is warranted at this stage."