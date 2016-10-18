Council will start recording meetings

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will consider providing audio recordings of all council proceedings, after a motion was passed at yesterday's meeting.

With the motion passed unanimously, the council will begin to investigate and provide a report on providing high-quality audio recordings of all ordinary and special meetings, and making them available to the public via the council website.

Cr David Lewis, who moved for the motion, said the initial prompt for the motion was from a member of the public who enquired about a particular vote on an issue.

"I was happy to tell that person, but it would have been easier if that person could have found it on an audio recording, to find out what councillors had to say about these issues,” he said.

"It would give people access without having to ask a councillor.”

Cr Lewis said an added bonus of the recordings would allow for more transparency with council, and give media organisations the opportunity to fact check.

"It will make council open and accessible to the public and make it easier to access what was said, rather than relying on the imperfections of memory,” he said.

Councillors also discussed the potential of introducing video recordings and livestreaming with the audio logs. Legal implications of recording and providing open access to the logs will also be discussed in future.