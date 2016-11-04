Councillors continue to respond to report

Chris Loft:

"I'm glad the report has come out. I'm looking forward to getting the complete report from the advisors, in their full context. There certainly is tension between myself and the CEO, and I look forward to a plan for how she will improve that relationship.”

Cr Truscott:

"I'm pleased the report has been finalised, and I'm pleased it's been made public. I hope to be able to use the report to move forward in a positive way.”

Cr Sanderson:

"It's good it could be made public, as we can now ensure we work together into the future. I'm looking forward to proactively working together as a regional council.”

Cr Rolf Light:

"I welcome the assistance of the of the State Government, and I'm sure we can move forward in a positive direction for the community.”

Cr David Lewis:

"It's important that all of the councillors pay particular attention to the report and the other advice from the Director General. One of the main focuses is the relationship between the mayor and CEO... I'm looking forward to hearing how he will approach that task.”

Cr Darren Everard:

"I accept the department's report - we need to get on with the job. It's hard to fulfil our jobs while competing with external sources... (and) some of the stuff communicated on social media.”

Cr Denis Chapman:

"I appreciate that we've got the report now. We want to move this council forward.”

Cr Stuart Taylor:

"I certainly agree there's a relationship issue between the mayor and CEO. The mayor needs to demonstrate a better form of leadership. The issue is with the decisions made in council... (and) we need to step up to the mark as a council.”

Cr George Seymour:

"I think we should welcome the report. Any organisation should be looking at continuous improvement, and there is certainly plenty of room for improvement.”

Crs Hansen and Maddern were contacted.