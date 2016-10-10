29°
Couple confused after their rates rise 76%

Carlie Walker
| 10th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
Yengarie couple Garry and Margaret Schubert with their shock rates notice.
Yengarie couple Garry and Margaret Schubert with their shock rates notice.

HAVE you checked your rates bill lately?

You might be paying more - or less - than you should be if the council has placed you in the wrong rates category.

That is the shock news that left one Fraser Coast couple feeling stunned after the rates bill on their investment property skyrocketed this year.

Yengarie's Garry and Margaret Schubert were left in shock after the general rate on their March Lane units increased by more than 76%.

But Fraser Coast Councillor Rolf Light said their rates had been incorrectly calculated for years and the couple were now paying the correct amount.

Garry said the couple had lodged an objection with the council, disputing the amount of their rates, but they were not hopeful in getting their rates bill changed.

Last year they were charged $1259 in general rates and this year the amount rose to $2219. Mrs Schubert said receiving the rates notice with such a large increase had been a shock to the system.

The couple said they had received no correspondence from the council to notify them about the change in category.

"They've rezoned our property, but nothing has changed," Mr Schubert said. "There has been no increase in valuation.

"The property used to be charged as a minimum category 3, but has now been changed to a minimum category 15b.

Cr Light said the property had been incorrectly categorised for years and the Schuberts had in fact been undercharged.

"It wasn't a rate rise, it was an administration error," he said.

 

He said the council would not seek to reclaim money from the years the property had been in the wrong category.

Cr Light said the council should have notified the couple to let them know about the error and that issue was also being addressed.

But he stressed that council was being as fair as possible, especially in regards to not back-dating rates which were owed to them.

"It was our error, so we wouldn't ask for any back rates," he said.

Cr Light said when the situation was reversed and residents were accidentally placed in a higher rating category, the council repaid the amount in full.

He said a few years ago he had done a review of the rates being charged throughout his division to make sure all properties were being charged fairly.

He found one property that was being overcharged and contacted the owner, who was thrilled to learn they would be credited $2600.

"He said it was the best phone call from a politician he'd ever received," Cr Light said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast, fraser coast regional council, rates

Residents left stunned after their rates bill skyrocketed.

