Court case 'proved' Kurt should still be here

MEMORIAL: The Kurt Murdoch Classic is an annual event at Maryborough Speedway, and named after the late speedway driver.

IF NOVEMBER's court case proved anything to Desolee Cowley it is her son Kurt Murdoch should still be here.

"It was a good outcome but it was a bit sad. It answered the question that he should still be here,” she said.

Kurt was crushed while he operated a crane at a construction site at Westside Christian College, Goodna, in 2012.

The company he worked for, Richers Transport, was fined $180,000 in Ipswich Magistrates Court for failing to comply with health and safety duty.

"We can't bring him back, but it's good in that it won't happen again,” Mrs Cowley said.

Kurt's memory lives on at Maryborough Speedway, where an annual production sedan feature race is named in his honour.

The Kurt Murdoch Classic, formerly the Kurt Murdoch 1000, is run on December 30 and 31 every year, and will this year feature more than 30 of Australia's best drivers.

The rebranding is a result of long-term sponsorship from Richers Transport, and Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said it intends to make the event one of the country's biggest.

The new Kurt Murdoch Trophy will be awarded to the winner of tonight's finals.

Among those who hope to be in that final are at least four of Kurt's close friends and family.

Ms Cowley's husband Russell, his brother Jim, and Kurt's close mates Josh Arthur and Josh Harm will be on the grid, and while unlikely, she holds a faint hope the four are the first home.

TONIGHT: Gates open at 1pm with racing from 4.30pm.