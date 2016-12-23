30°
News

COURT: Dental nurse avoids having convictions recorded

Carlie Walker
| 22nd Dec 2016 3:12 PM
A dental nurse has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
A dental nurse has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court. Valerie Horton

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DENTAL nurse who was caught with two waterpipes and a syringe received a stern warning in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Abby Louise McCracken, 40, pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care and precautions in disposal of a syringe or needle and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

The court heard she had no previous criminal history.

Duty lawyer Travis George said McCracken had been driving other people around in her car and had not known about the items until police pulled her over, searched her car and found them.

He said his client had no children and no criminal history.

She worked as a dental nurse, which was now at risk because of the charges against her, Mr George said.

Magistrate John Smith told McCracken she needed to make more responsible social choices or she could say goodbye to her career.

"I won't record a conviction, but that will not happen a second time," he said.

McCracken was fined $350.                     

"Don't let others ruin your chance at employment," Mr Smith said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  court dental nurse maryborough

Don't use us over Christmas unless it is an emergency

Don't use us over Christmas unless it is an emergency

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service urged people to use them only in emergencices.

One injured in single vehicle rollover at Torbanlea

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

ONE person was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a crash on Friday.

Pauline Hanson: First Queensland, then the entire country

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the media during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane.

“We’ve got potentially three elections in three different states.”

The faces of those killed on Queensland roads this month

Thomas Walker.

THESE are some of the faces of Queensland’s December road toll.

Local Partners

Plans for an international biosphere conference underway

The inaugural Australian Biosphere Conference will be held in Maryborough in March 2018.

Fancy a movie in bed under the stars?

Fancy watching a movie in bed under the stars? This is what the movie event in 2018 is going to look like.

It'll be a fundraiser for Marcus' Legacy.

Iconic foreshore wheel to spin again in Hervey Bay

READY TO SPIN: Hervey Bay Ambulance Committee members Shane Schiffke, Ian Farrell, Adrian Doyle, Craig Winter, Barb Lewis-Davies and Merryn Napier, Senior Operations Supervisor Michael Low, and Jo-Anne Farrell are ready for this year's wheel.

The wheel has been spinning in Hervey Bay for more than 65 years

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

ZAYN Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid - but she turned him down as she isn't ready to tie the knot.

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 $325,000

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tre-Mon Road, Booral 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!