COURT: Dental nurse avoids having convictions recorded

A DENTAL nurse who was caught with two waterpipes and a syringe received a stern warning in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Abby Louise McCracken, 40, pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care and precautions in disposal of a syringe or needle and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

The court heard she had no previous criminal history.

Duty lawyer Travis George said McCracken had been driving other people around in her car and had not known about the items until police pulled her over, searched her car and found them.

He said his client had no children and no criminal history.

She worked as a dental nurse, which was now at risk because of the charges against her, Mr George said.

Magistrate John Smith told McCracken she needed to make more responsible social choices or she could say goodbye to her career.

"I won't record a conviction, but that will not happen a second time," he said.

McCracken was fined $350.

"Don't let others ruin your chance at employment," Mr Smith said.