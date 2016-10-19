COURT: Magistrate blasts violent criminal for smiling

A violent criminal has been given a serve in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

'IT'S just a big joke to you."

Those were the words of Magistrate John Smith as he reprimanded a Maryborough Correctional Centre prisoner who sat smiling in the dock while being sentenced.

Mark Ludwig Schaufler appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a corrective services officer and the obstruction of a police officer in the performance of their duties.

The court heard Schaufler was a prisoner at Brisbane Correctional Centre when the assault on the guard happened.

Schaufler was being escorted by the officer when the assault started.

The court was told that Schaufler turned to the guard and told them he was doing "six f***ing years" and that he would "punch on with you dogs".

He then punched the guard several times, including in the head.

The second charge resulted from an attempt to bring Schaufler to court after he had been moved to the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Schaufler became agitated and refused to get into the police vehicle for his court date.

Once he was coaxed inside the car, he became verbally abusive.

Once they arrived at the court house, Schaufler put his body weight against the door and refused to go into the cell and he became increasingly confrontational.

The court heard Schaufler had been in the detention unit since the assault happened.

There was also some suggestion he had been provoked into the attack on the guard, with the officer allegedly saying "so you think you're tough".

But it was conceded that the alleged words of the guard had not warranted the assault.

While sentencing the man, Mr Smith accused Schaufler of having "a big smile to himself".

Mr Smith said Schaufler's behaviour could be construed as some type of "rebellion against authority".

He said physical action against guards would not be tolerated.

Mr Smith said Schaufler could be acting in a contemptuous manner toward the court of it could be just "nervousness".

Schaufler was sentenced to six months in jail for the assault and a concurrent sentence of two months for obstructing police.

A parole eligibility date was set down for December 10.