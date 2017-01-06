Court overturns order to repay $21k in compensation

A MAN who was convicted of stealing offences will not have to pay back more than $21,000 in compensation and was given a reduced prison term after he won an appeal against his sentence in the District Court of Queensland.



Justin Matthew Goodwin, 23, appealed his sentence arguing it was too harsh after he was sentenced to two years in prison for his crimes.



The court heard Goodwin was detected by police after a series of complaints from landowners on the outskirts of Maryborough that items had been stolen or that they had encountered someone unlawfully on their property.



The defendant was interviewed by police and made admissions to a number of offences.



He then told police he had been to a property on the outskirts of Hervey Bay and had stolen a Polaris all-terrain-vehicle with a spray tank which he later swapped for other vehicles in Brisbane.



The court heard Goodwin had a short criminal history, but did have three previous attendances as an adult offender for property offences.



He had previously breached an intensive correction order and was on parole for a sentence of of 18 months for multiple disqualified driving offences at the time he committed the property offences in 2016.



The court heard he had a good working history, having been employed as a bar manager, cabinet maker and seat fabricator, but Goodwin was currently unemployed.



He was in a committed relationship with one-year-old twins.



Judge Ian Dearden, who heard the appeal in the District Court of Queensland, said the defendant's co-operation with police should have been given more weight during sentencing.



Judge Dearden said because Goodwin was unemployed, the compensation debt could result in a potential jail sentence if unpaid, which because of Goodwin's circumstances it almost certainly would be.



The head sentence was reduced to 18 months, with the order for compensation set aside and taking into account time already served.



A release date of January 18 was set down.

