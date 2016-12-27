COURT: Security guard warned not to offend again

A SECURITY guard has been told she can "kiss her job goodbye" if she appears before Maryborough Magistrates Court again.



Natasha Jane Rintoul, 44, pleaded guilty to possessing handcuffs and failing to secure ammunition when she appeared before the court.



The court heard police executed a search warrant at Rintoul's Tiaro home and located a pair of handcuffs in a safe.



Ammunition was found on top of a cabinet.



As a security guard, the court heard that Rintoul knew it was illegal to possess handcuffs and that it was a requirement to safely secure ammunition.



Rintoul's employer provided a letter of support to the court.



It said she was honest, punctual, respected and reliable. The court heard Rintoul was embarrassed and distressed about the offences.



The mother of three worked part time as a security officer and had no criminal history.



The court heard she had suffered a stroke four years ago and had problems with her memory.



She had become distracted, which had caused her to forget to put the ammunition away.



Magistrate John Smith said Rintoul should be aware that any convictions could jeopardise her licence to perform security work.



"I won't record convictions, but that won't happen a second time.



"Come here again and you can kiss your job goodbye."



Rintoul was fined $750 for both offences.

