Cr Chapman calls for review of existing Toogoom Rock Wall

ROCK WALL: Councillor Denis Chapman has called for a review into the Toogoom Rock Wall, following a community protest.

COUNCILLOR Denis Chapman has called for a review of the construction Toogoom Rock Wall, stating it could be made better "with tidying.”

The announcement comes following a community protest against the current state of the rock wall, which they say is falling into the ocean from structural flaws.

Cr Chapman said the wall had a lot of history prior to his term as a councillor.

"The rock wall is working to protect those houses, but every rock wall works differently,” he said.

"I've looked at the point, and asked engineers to also assess the point; without the wall, the point will just go.

"It's protecting the houses there, but with tidying it can be made better.”

But Cr Chapman insisted the right materials had been used in the construction of the rock wall, with the measurements based on a restrainable budget.

He insisted the last thing he wanted to see was "people's houses...hanging over the cliff.”

Toogoom resident Norm Hoffman, a vocal critic of the rock wall, earlier stating he was baffled by how it could be called suitable in its current state.

"There are rocks in the ocean now that were at the top of the wall when it was first built,” he said.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection had earlier confirmed the Toogoom sea wall "fulfils its intended purpose.”

"The Toogoom sea wall has been certified by a registered professional engineer of Queensland,” a department spokesperson said.