Cr Hansen confirms attendance to sport precinct meeting

AS councillors prepare to meet on the future of the sports precinct tonight, an unlikely attendee has surfaced.

Cr James Hansen, who has remained a vocal opponent of the proposed sports precinct, has indicated he will "voice an opinion” at the sports precinct meeting tonight.

"I wasn't going to, but I will attend to voice an opinion. It's the community's money, so it should go back into the community,” he said.

Cr Hansen previously indicated he would not attend.

With the latest funding application for the facility rejected by the Federal Government, Cr Hansen stated he would like to see the money spent on more important community projects.

He said the people who thought they could get more funding "live in a dream world”.

"They're kidding themselves; the majority of constituents don't want the sports precinct. It's just a simple fact that the community does not support it,” he said.

"How can you, when there are so many other projects that are so much more important?

"It's like trying to flog a dead horse; it's not going to happen.”

The proposed sports precinct has seen fiery debate within the council and the community, with councillors split over the vote.

More than $8 million of funding was rejected by the Federal Government last week, dealing a major blow to development plans.

But supportive constituents have stated the debate isn't over, with Sports+ project committee chair Dr Shaun Rudd maintaining that funds could still be sought.

"It's disappointing that we weren't successful, but we'll have to deal with what we've got and seek further funds,” he commented earlier.