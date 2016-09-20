Cr Loft made right call to keep rate payers in loop: opinion

COUNCILLOR David Lewis has publicly criticised Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft for sharing publicly his discovery of "anomalies" in council finances that go back some time.

Cr Lewis posted his concerns on Facebook challenging the mayor's wisdom in telling the public that he had made the discovery and that it had been passed on to the Crime and Corruption Commission for investigation.

He said that given the mayor could not reveal any detail, it was hard to see that any public benefit was served by putting out material now, especially when the CCC investigation had yet to be completed.

He added further that the publicity had created great concern among the public and had disturbed staff morale. He got it right when he said the revelation had worried ratepayers.

It always was going to surprise some, shock others and worry most.

And that is why it should have been shared. It is called transparency.

And the mayor, to his credit, has promised to keep ratepayers informed of any further developments when and where he can.

So good on you Cr Loft.

Let this be the era where all old bets are off and secrecy - surrounding matters that should be public information - has no place in Fraser Coast Regional Council affairs.

