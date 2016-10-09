Cr Loft: Precinct funding has far better and varied uses

WITH the final funding application under the Better Regions Fund rejected, the Fraser Coast Regional Council has little room left to raise funds for the Sports Precinct.

An additional $2.2 million spent on petitions received and precinct details has also been noted by council earlier in the year.

Mayor Chris Loft said he wanted to start the conversation around what else council could do with the money. "We can talk about sewerage, agriculture, lowering debt - there are many and better varied uses for that,” he said.

"The community was not in favour of the precinct - councillors in favour need to move on.”

But Cr Darren Everard said the community-based committee would "continue to look for funding opportunities from higher levels of government.”

"We have a council resolution to deliver this project for the future needs of the community and it will be business as usual,” he said.

"It is important that Hervey Bay and the Fraser Coast are not left behind and future councils are forced to play catch-up.”

"This project was identified in 2006 that it was needed and our population has continued to grow and we need to ensure that future generations of the Fraser Coast have the facilities to address their sporting and recreation needs.”