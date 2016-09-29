Cr Maddern declines to defend position on fracking

Councillor Anne Maddern said fracking was an issue for the State Government.

DESPITE abstaining in a vote to not support fracking earlier this month, Fraser Coast councillor Anne Maddern has refused to defend a public position on the matter.

The former member for Maryborough said while she had a personal view on fracking and unconventional gas extraction, she was not willing to comment on her views due to her current involvement with local government issues.

Cr Maddern said fracking was an issue for the state, and was not within the jurisdiction of Council.

"It is a State Government issue and on that basis I abstained on the motion put to Council,” she said.

"I do have a personal view on the matter which has been informed by significant briefings while I was the Member and of those briefings I had most regard to those that had an independent scientific verification.

"I do not however, propose taking a public position on the matter at this time as I am now a Councillor focused on Local Government issues.”

During the September 7 council meeting, Cr Maddern was the only councillor who abstained in the motion to advise Federal and State Governments that "all areas within its boundaries (are) coal seam gas free, and that Council supports the rights of landholders to do the same.”

The vote was passed 10-1.

"I'm very concerned that a lot of the information that has been put out there is old information,” she said during the meeting.

CSG operations are subject to strict laws in Queensland, with operators required to undergo assessments through the Office of Groundwater Impact Assessment and evaporation dams and petroleum compounds banned from use.