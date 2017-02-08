Cr Seymour disappointed at Islander heritage removal

DEPUTY Mayor George Seymour is 'disappointed' that part of the South Sea Islander Hospital and Cemetery site at Tinana will be removed from the Local Heritage Register, following the outcome of a council vote.

A motion to have 38a Bluebell Rd East in Tinana removed from the local heritage register was carried 7-4 at the council meeting on February 8.

The hospital and cemetery for the South Sea Islanders were established in 1883, when the Islanders were denied access to medical facilities by the hospital board at the time.

Cr Seymour opposed the removal, stating it was a significant site in recognising the past.

"This year marks the 150th anniversary of South Sea Islanders being brought to Maryborough to work in the sugar cane industry,” he stated.

"The conditions upon which they were brought her and worked were akin to slavery.

"Having spoken to members of the local South Sea Islander community, I know how significant this site is in recognising the past.”

Cr Seymour said he would continue to work to make sure the history of the Islanders was recognised and respected.