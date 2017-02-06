Cr Taylor condemns dismissal, insists issues not resolved

FRASER Coast councillor Stuart Taylor did not use many words when asked for comment on Monday's dismissal of CEO Lisa Desmond.

The words he chose, however, are the most emotional in the fallout so far.

"I think it was a poor decision, handled poorly, and without compassion," Cr Taylor said.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton

Councillors voted in a 7-4 decision to terminate the contract of the embattled chief executive under clause 21.3.3 during Monday's confidential meeting.

Ms Desmond, who was on sick leave at the time, was not in the chamber.

Mayor Chris Loft said her dismissal opened the door to "a fresh direction".

Cr Loft did not directly address waiting media, and instead relied on a media release to make comments.

"Lisa's departure opens the door to fresh directions for council under new leadership," the statement read.

Cr Taylor said the core issue was not addressed.

"My view is the problems did not lie with the CEO, it was with this mayor," Cr Taylor said.

"There have been many issues that have occurred that still are not being answered, and he has to answer those questions."

Ms Desmond declined to comment.