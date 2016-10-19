Cr Taylor resigns as deputy chair of LDMG

Cr Stuart Taylor will step down from the role of LDMG deputy chair.

BREAKING: COUNCILLOR STUART Taylor has resigned as the deputy chair from the Local Disaster Management Group after a bitter dispute erupted over a mayoral minute at the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Monday meeting.

In an email sent to the Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO on Tuesday evening, Cr Taylor confirmed that he had tendered his resignation from the position following a move by mayor Chris Loft to elect himself as the deputy chair.

The matter will be discussed at the next council meeting on November 9 in Maryborough.

Cr Taylor confirmed he would not pursue a complaint with the Department of Local Government.