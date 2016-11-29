31°
Cr Truscott explains decision behind precinct motion

Matthew McInerney
| 29th Nov 2016 12:00 PM
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Paul Truscott.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Paul Truscott.

A MOTION for Fraser Coast Regional Council to support two major sports projects will be tabled in Thursday's meeting.

Division 3 councillor Paul Truscott will move a motion to make use of the $10 million allocated to the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct for the betterment of sport and recreational projects across the region.

Of the $10 million, Cr Truscott will call for $7.5 million to be allocated to the sports precinct to "progress bulk earthworks and site preparation”.

The other $2.5 million will be quarantined for the "improvement and upgrading to sporting and recreational facilities”, including the investigation of funding option for the Wide Bay Motor Complex.

"Both projects, I think, have huge potential to be great economic drivers in the Fraser Coast,” Cr Truscott said.

The Wide Bay Motor Complex received international backing earlier this year when the International Hot Rod Association announced a three-year deal with the future development.

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct has survived nine council votes, and Cr Truscott said he believed it was time council showed leadership through projects that could deliver millions to the local economy.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  council fraser coast council fraser coast regional council paul truscott sports precinct

Cr Truscott explains decision behind precinct motion

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Paul Truscott.

Council will vote on a motion to start work on the sports precinct.

Views Forever.

