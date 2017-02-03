Craignish Medical Centre to open full time

OPENING FULL-TIME: The Craignish Medical Centre will have a permanent GP from next week.

FROM next Monday, the Craignish medical centre will be open full-time, to meet growing demand from patients living out of town.

Since the centre opened in October 2016, GPs have commuted from the Urangan Medical Centre in Hervey Bay to Craignish to treat patients in the afternoons, for two or three hours a day.

In response to the large patient numbers, general practitioner Dr Nat will be working full-time out of the Craignish clinic.

Pharmacist Paul Stanton, who works with the medical centre, said there were a lot of people in the area who preferred to use the Craignish clinic, rather than travel into Hervey Bay or Maryborough.

"In emergency circumstance, people can get in quickly, rather than drive all the way into town and have to wait," Mr Stanton said.

"And with the elderly, they don't like to be on the roads too much, I've had a few people comment on how good it is to have doctors here locally."

Mr Stanton said the pharmacy was part of the whole medical centre, and having a doctor's surgery open full-time would be a benefit to his business.

"We would only get repeat business but we wouldn't get anyone we could help out acutely, that we could help out when they need it quickly," he said.

"So this will provide high-quality primary health care in the area."

The medical centre has recently been re-fitted and includes three rooms for the GPs to practise out of and a treatment room for procedures.

Mr Stanton said longer opening hours may allow specialist GPs to work out of Craignish, to treat specific needs.