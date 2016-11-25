Crash happens at notorious corner, after upgrade announced

A two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Urraween Rd and Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd earlier this year.

YET another traffic incident happened at the notorious Maryborough-Hervey Bay and Urraween Rd intersection, when two cars collided there on Monday.

The accident came after the announcement of an upgrade to the intersection in order to increase its safety.

But, construction at the intersection won't start until early next year.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said preliminary works have started and official work will begin as soon as possible.

"Works are already underway to relocate power, telecommunications, gas and water in preparation for the start of construction, expected in early 2017, weather permitting," the spokesperson said.

"Planning for the upgrade started before funding was allocated earlier this year."

The upgrade of the intersection will include an installation of traffic signals and widening of pavement to provide additional turning lanes.

"Signalising the intersection will help to control the flow of traffic and provide safe gaps for vehicles entering Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd from Urraween Rd east and west," the spokesperson said.

"Traffic signals will improve efficiency and provide a safer intersection for the thousands of motorists who use the intersection every day."

The upgrade is expected to take 12 months, weather permitting.

"We ask motorists to remain vigilant around roadworks and we thank the community for their patience while we prepare for this important upgrade," the TMR spokesperson said.