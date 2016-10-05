Crews battle bushfire at Beelbi Creek

ELEVEN fire crews are on the scene of a bushfire burning near Beelbi Creek Rd in Beelbi Creek.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire, which broke out around 2pm on Wednesday, was burning within containment lines and was posing no threat to properties at the time.

Firefighters are patrolling the area to ensure the fire continues to burn safely.

Although the fire is contained, it is generating a lot of smoke and residents have been urged to close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists travelling in the area, particularly along Beelbi Creek Rd, have been urged to slow down and drive to the conditions while fire crews are operating in the area.

If residents are concerned that their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

The region's fire danger rating is currently at a "High" level.