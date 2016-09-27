29°
UPDATE: Residents near Coast bush fire urged to get prepared

Amy Formosa
Eliza Wheeler
and | 26th Sep 2016 11:14 AM Updated: 2:59 PM

UPDATE 3PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is advising people living near the Fraser Coast town of Boonooroo to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their properties as a large grass fire burns in the area.

Sixteen fire crews are working to contain the blaze, which broke out around 3pm on Sunday near Boonooroo Rd, south east of Maryborough.

There is no threat to homes at this time.

The fire is burning in dense bushland and is generating a lot of smoke.

Boonooroo Road is closed near Maryborough Cooloola Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

QFES has asked residents to consider preparing their homes by conducting the following:

  • Putting on protective clothing;
  • Drinking lots of water;
  • Moving car/s to a safe location;
  • Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;
  • Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;
  • Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;
  • Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;
  • Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;
  • Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;
  • Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);
  • Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and
  • Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.

Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if they believe their property comes under threat.

Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland (RFSQ) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to local radio.

For information on current bushfire incidents visit http://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map.html.

UPDATE 1PM: Boonooroo Rd all the way to the intersection where the road meets Maryborough Cooloola Rd has been closed as crews work to strengthen containment lines of a grass fire. 

Thirteen crews have been called to the scene of the fire which started burning more than 21 hours ago. 

Fire crews are still conducing back burns and large plumed of smoke are being pushed up above the blaze. 

Residents in nearby areas are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

EARLIER: 

MULTIPLE crews are on scene at a grass fire burning on the Fraser Coast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and an ambulance crew are at the scene of the fire burning near Boonooroo Rd, Boonooro.

In total 13 crews are on scene. 

The fire broke out about 3pm on Sunday and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are undertaking backburning operations in the area to control the blaze.

Boonooroo and Maaroom residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

