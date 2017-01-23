Crews battle two bush fires between Maryborough, Hervey Bay

MULTIPLE fire crews have been called to two separate bush fires between Maryborough and Hervey Bay on Monday.

Almost 10 crews were called to a fire between Leos and Torbanlea Pialba roads in Walligan on Monday morning just before 10.30am.

At 3.15pm, a crew was called to a bush fire near Sanctuary Hills Rd, Takura.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warned smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents were urged to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition, and drivers were asked to drive with caution and drive to the conditions around the areas.