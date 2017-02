MULTIPLE fire crews were called to a large, slow moving bushfire burning near Beelbi Creek and Toogoom roads at Beelbi Creek on Thursday.

Firefighters back-burned the area to contain the blaze which broke out just after midday.

Residents in the area were advised to close their windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close, but there was no threat to homes.

A crew was still on the scene just before 6pm.