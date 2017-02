FOUR crews fought a fire for close to four hours in bushland at Point Vernon.

Two urban and two rural crews were called to the scene off Wattle St in Point Vernon near Eli Creek.

About 1000sq m of bushland was up in flames when crews arrived about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

No properties were threatened.

Crews controlled the blaze with back-burns and had it extinguished just after 10pm.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.