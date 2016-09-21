24°
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Walkers Rd fire investigated

Eliza Wheeler
| 21st Sep 2016 3:22 PM
SUSPICIOUS: Torquay Fire Station officers and Booral Rural Fire Brigade volunteers put out the last flames at a scrub fire on Walkers Rd, Urangan.
SUSPICIOUS: Torquay Fire Station officers and Booral Rural Fire Brigade volunteers put out the last flames at a scrub fire on Walkers Rd, Urangan.

UPDATE 5.10PM: EMERGENCY services are investigating the cause of a scrub fire along Walkers Rd in Urangan, which started yesterday afternoon.

Three fire crews and police were called to the scene about 2pm, and were able to control the flames within an hour.

The fire spread across a 200 by 80 metre patch of scrub behind the gymnastics club, however firefighters said no buildings or homes were at risk.

Torquay Fire Station Officer John Pappas said there were a number of factors that lead firefighters and police to believe the blaze was suspicious.

"There was nothing natural about it," Station Officer Pappas said.

"There is no reason why this fire would start by itself."

The Station Officer said if it had been a typical dry, Spring day, the situation could have been more difficult to contain.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said.

SUSPICIOUS: Torquay Fire Station Officer John Pappas puts out the last flames at a scrub fire on Walkers Rd, Urangan.
SUSPICIOUS: Torquay Fire Station Officer John Pappas puts out the last flames at a scrub fire on Walkers Rd, Urangan.

"Fortunately today's weather condition was favourable, but with any fire, the potential for it to be dangerous is always there."

He said the incident was a timely reminder for people living in more urban parts of the Fraser Coast to make sure they had a bush fire plan in place.

"It's that time of year, everyone needs to be prepared," he said.

To create a bushfire plan for your home, go to www.qfes.qld.gov.au.

EARLIER: CREWS were called to a scrub fire in Hervey Bay. 

The fire broke out on Walkers Road in Urangan about 2.20pm

Three fire crews and police are on scene. 

The cause of the fire in unknown at this stage. 

The fire was contained by 3.20pm. 

“There is no reason why this fire would start by itself.” - Torquay Fire Station Officer John Pappas.

