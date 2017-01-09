Major delays on Bruce Highway after three vehicle crash

Traffic backed up on the Bruce Highway between Howard and Childers following a crash.

UPDATE 12.40pm: Some motorists have been stuck in traffic for more than half and hour on the Bruce Highway between Howard and Childers following a three vehicle crash.

The traffic delays are happening on both lanes of the highway.

Three people have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.

Three patients with minor injuries stable to Bundaberg Hospital after a truck & 2-vehicle crash on Bruce Hwy Bdge #IsisRiver about 10.30am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 9, 2017

It has been confirmed the crash, which happened just after 10.30am, involved two vehicles and a truck on the bridge at Isis River.

A motorist

UPDATE: Paramedics are treating three patients at the scene of a crash between a truck and a vehicle near Howard.

The injuries are minor.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a crash along the Bruce Highway north of Howard involving what is believed to be a truck and a car.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said it is believed there are two patients involved in the crash which occurred at 10.33am.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

1. CONFIRMED: Professor finds irukandji off Fraser Island

2. Horseman Guy McLean ready to return to Susan River

3. Mystery sting in Hervey Bay waters lands man in hospital

The crash site is 12km north of Howard on the southbound lane.

Police are on their way to the scene.

More to come.