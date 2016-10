POLICE have released a number of images of individuals who they believe could assist them with crimes that have happened on the Fraser Coast recently.

The people in the images are either potential offenders, or witnesses.

If you recognise any of the people below, call Policelink on 131 444.

Police believe the person may assist officers with the investigation into a break and enter on October 17 at about 11.08pm at a Charlton Esplanade, Pialba address. Contributed

Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft incident which happened on October 18 at about 11am, at a Boat Harbour Dr, Hervey Bay address. Contributed

Police believe this person pictured could assist officers with the investigation into a theft incident that happened on September 29 at about 3.11pm at a Main St, Pialba location. Contributed