Crime didn't stop for Christmas on the Fraser Coast

2nd Jan 2017 10:21 AM

Point Vernon

Break and Enter, Charlton Esp

BETWEEN 9.30pm on December 25 and 6.30am on December 26, unknown offenders have entered the home through a second-storey window and once inside have rummaged through bedrooms and have stolen a quantity of cash and jewellery.

Stealing , Gatakers Lne

BETWEEN 10am on October 10 and 9am on December 28, unknown offenders have stolen a gas cylinder from the vehicle. The cylinder and vehicle were always locked and secured. It is unknown when the cylinder was stolen during this time.

Scarness

Wilful Damage, Totness St

AT 8.20am on December 23, unknown offenders were walking along Totness St and used an unknown object to kick and dent a panel of a vehicle that was locked and secured as it was parked on the street.

Stealing, Charlton Esplanade

BETWEEN December 23 and December 27, unknown offenders have entered a communal garage area and have stolen a pram and assorted items, including Christmas presents.

Torquay

Steal from vehicle, Fraser St

AT ABOUT 4.35am on December 23, two men were disturbed while they were searching through a vehicle and were seen stealing a handbag and wallet by the victim. The victim contacted police and patrols were conducted, however these two men were unable to be found. The handbag and wallet were later located.

Stealing from vehicle, Florida Crt

BETWEEN 11pm on December 22 and 8am on December 23, unknown offenders have gone to the address and have broken into a secured vehicle before rummaging through it. It is unknown if any property has been stolen.

Pialba

Break and Enter, Torquay Rd

BETWEEN 4.30pm on December 23 and 7.30am on December 28, unknown offenders have entered the fenced-off area of the rear of the business, and once inside the grounds, have stolen assorted items from an outside cupboard including a CCTV camera and assorted tyre rims.

Counterfeit money, Boat Harbour Dr

BETWEEN 7.30pm and 7.35pm on December 25, an unknown offender has gone to a local service station and has bought assorted food products using a counterfeit $50.

Eli Waters

Wilful Damage, Pialba Downs Dr

BETWEEN 8.30pm on December 21 and 7am on December 23, unknown offenders have thrown an unknown object at the garage door of a home, causing damage to the door.

Wilful Damage,

Wide Bay Dr

ABOUT 9pm on December 25, unknown offenders have smashed a hole in the front window of the dwelling by unknown means.

Craignish

Wilful Damage, Glenco Dr

ABOUT 11.50pm on December 23, a man has allegedly become angry at the residence and as such has damaged a vehicle before leaving the location. He was arrested a short time later.

River Heads

Stealing, Ferris Ave

BETWEEN 4pm on December 22 and 8am on December 23, unknown offenders have stolen five fishing rods and reels from the front porch of the home.

Maryborough

Wilful Damage,

Errol St

BETWEEN 3pm on December 22 and 6am on December 23, unknown offenders have attended the address in Errol St and have lit a tyre on fire, which has then caused damage to the irrigation system at the same address location.

Stolen Bicycle, Churchill St

BETWEEN 4pm and 5pm on December 23, unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle which was left at the address unsecured - the bicycle stolen was a Raleigh Venture 720 mountain bike - black with the and light blue pinstripes.

 

The helmet is red with faded red nikko pen writing on it.

Granville

Wilful Damage, Odessa Street

AT 1.51am on December 28, an unknown man has been seen on CCTV forcefully removing a sign which belonged to a business.

The sign was found a short distance away.

Tiaro

Wilful Damage, Bambling Rd

BETWEEN 4pm on December 22 and 8am on December 23, unknown offenders have gone to the rural property and have damaged more than 20 meters of fencing and stealing assorted items from the front yard of the home.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice the beat

