Crime rates fall across the region in the last decade

THE Wide Bay is far more safe than what it was 10 years ago, Queensland Police Service statistics have revealed.

But it's not all good news.

Domestic violence, car theft and house break-ins have increased across the region in the past year.

This year's QPS statistical review shows the overall crime rate across the district has increased by 9%; from 20,642 to 22,684 offences in the last 12 months.

In the last year, unlawful use of motor vehicles went up by 8.3% and unlawful entry into houses increased by 2.4%.

The number of Domestic and Family Violence Applications is on the rise; increasing from 1,534 in 2014/15 to 2,033 in 2015/16 - or 32 percent in the rate of applications per 100,000 person.

Wide Bay Burnett District Officer Superintendent Mark Stiles said about 70% of those applications were police initiated.

"Domestic and Family Violence Orders are civil orders and not a criminal matter," Superintendent Stiles said.

"However, if the respondent breaks conditions in the order they are committing a criminal offences."

The number of breaches to Domestic and Family Violence Protection Orders also went up, from 849 in 2014/15 to 1,421 in 2015/16.

"The increase of reports of domestic and family violence can be attributed to the proactive work being done by police in the district and from the community gaining more confidence in reporting incidents to police," Supt Stiles said.

"The QPS is committed to working in partnership with the people of Queensland to provide professional policing services that will, over time, prevent and reduce the incidents of domestic violence in Queensland."

Despite the annual increase, the rate of offences against a person in the district has decreased by almost 30% in the last 10 years, and the rate of offences against property has dropped by 22.3%.

In the last year alone, unlawful entry into shops decreased by 22.3%, but Supt Stiles is urging the community to be vigilant with the security to their houses, cars and other property items, with 8,498 offences against property reported in the past year.

"A lot of break-ins and property thefts are opportunistic and are preventable," he said.

"We urge the community to use all available security options on their property to prevent opportunistic thefts as a result of unlocked or unsecured property."