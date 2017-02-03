Cruise the mighty Mary River

ALL ABOARD: Cruise the Mary aboard the Spirit of Hervey Bay.

SET next Sunday aside and join the crew from the Spirit of Hervey Bay for a cruise up the Mary River finding out about its history and keeping a look out for marine life including the elusive Mary River croc.

Spirit of Hervey Bay manager Bobbie Hayter said more people were discovering the beauty that awaits only a short trip away on the majestic Mary River.

"The Mary River is famous for its magnificence, its beauty and a rich history that saw boats dock on its banks bringing supplies in the days when Maryborough was only newly settled,” she said.

"We have worked hard to make this a relaxing and memorable experience with the cruise starting in Hervey Bay and flowing up the mighty Mary River to Maryborough while guests enjoy morning tea, a buffet lunch, expert commentary, live music and a unique and picturesque cruise.

"We encourage those on board to keep an eye out for dolphins, turtles and other marine life.”

The cruise heads past Big Woody Island, the Picnic Islands and Kingfisher Bay Resort before heading down the Great Sandy Strait towards River Heads.

After passing through "the Heads” where the mouth of the Mary and Susan rivers meet, the journey begins down the Mary.

"This is the only cruise offering trips up the Mary River and as it is subject to tide times and heights, we are only able to offer a limited number of cruises each year so book as soon as possible.

"Join our friendly crew for a distinct and different adventure that you will remember forever.”

The Mary River Cruise will be held on February 12 from 8.30am-2pm. Cost is $65 adult, $50 child. Bookings phone 41255131.