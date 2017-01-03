CRYSTAL BALL: Our predictions for this year in sport

CRICKET: Past Grammars will maintain their strong form and win the one-day competition.

LOCAL SPORT

1. Past Grammars will take out the Fraser Coast Cricket A-grade two-day title to cap another year of dominance.

2. After Lochie Armstrong's national success last year, keep an eye on Col Curry's performance in competitions this year - it could be a big one.

3. Wallaroos will be the big movers in Bundaberg Rugby League, though Hervey Bay will reach finals again. Maryborough Brothers will have a strong first season.

4. KSS Jets will move up the Wide Bay League ladder. They struggled last year but this will be the year the red-and-yellows match their Football Wide Bay opponents.

5. Bay Power will maintain their place as Hervey Bay's premier AFL club with another finals appearance. The Bombers will finish two spots below the Power in the new format.

6. Granville and Wallaroos will restore order to Maryborough Hockey's men's and women's record books respectively after 2016's drought-breakers.

7. Fraser Coast will win at least one of the under-13 women's state hockey titles on home soil.

8. Maryborough will assert its position as Wide Bay's home of volleyball with more state and national representatives.

9. Breakaways will snap Bullets' stranglehold on the Hervey Bay Netball Association premiership.

10. Maryborough's Alec Braund will continue his rise through the ranks of Australian junior tennis, cracking the country's top 500 players.

NATIONAL SPORT

1. Brisbane Heat will win the men's Big Bash League title, while their Women's Big Bash League side will bow out in the first week of the finals.

2. Hervey Bay product Beth Mooney will cement her place in the Southern Stars side as a batter.

3. Melbourne Storm win the NRL premierships, Canberra Raiders will reach the preliminary finals while Newcastle Knights "win” another wooden spoon.

4. Western Bulldogs will bow out in the AFL finals as the Sydney Swans win the flag.

5. Sunshine Coast Lightning and Queensland Firebirds meet in the inaugural Suncorp Super Netball competition. Firebirds win.

6. Chris Latham will shine in his Queensland Reds return at the Brisbane Global Tens, though the Auckland Blues will reign supreme.

7. Nick Kyrgios reaches a major tournament final, loses, then quits tennis for six months.

8. Brisbane Roar reaches the A-League final but nothing can stop the juggernaut that is Sydney FC.

9. Mitchell Starc will cement his place as Australian cricket's No.7 batsman and world's most lethal bowler but we still won't settle on a wicket-keeper by the year's end.

10. There will be at least one off-field scandal in each the NRL and AFL that causes fans to question their love of sport. After Mitchell Pearce's effort last year there's no guessing what it could involve.