REVEALED: How your personality shapes your waist

The CSIRO Diet Types and Total Wellbeing Diet helps you to better understand how your personality impacts on your eating habits.

YOUR personality and behavioural traits have more of an impact on your waistline than you might have previously thought.

The CSIRO claims how we think is actually directly linked with how we look or, more specifically, how we eat.

Behavioural scientists have identified five main diet personality types:

The Thinker: overthinking leads to stress and mood swings which can derail your eating patterns.

this person's heightened experience of cravings can lead to overeating in a variety of 'tricky' situations.

food is on your mind 24/7 - you love making, eating and experiencing it.

flexibility is essential - you won't let strict food restrictions stifle your social life.

spontaneous and impulsive, you tend to make choices in the here-and-now.

CSIRO behavioural scientist Dr Sinead Golley said: "Your personality can play a vital role in your ability to persist with a healthy eating plan.

"In spite of this, however, people often focus on nutrition and exercise information and ignore behavioural and emotional aspects that influence a person's eating.



"This means many Australians are making New Year's weight loss resolutions 'blind', and not understanding what approach may best fit their personality and lifestyle, and what challenges they may face."

This revelation comes as Cancer Council Queensland issued a wake up call to Queensland adults, telling them they need to lose a combined 35.5 million kilos - or at least 15kg per person - during 2017.

In steps the CSIRO with its Diet Types and Total Wellbeing Diet, which is a 12-week program which utilises an assessment of the individual's psychological characteristics to personalise the program.

The CSIRO Diet Type survey, helps you to better understand your personal diet type and what you need to do to be successful in changing your eating habits. Credit – CSIRO.

Participants fill in a free, short survey to receive instant, personalised feedback about their diet type profile and the right strategies to manage it, including:

A free profile describing your personal Diet Type

Weight loss tips suited to your Diet Type

A personality breakdown showing the characteristics of your Diet Type

A recommended weight loss target (if applicable)

New and existing members of the Total Wellbeing Diet program will also receive a more comprehensive profile of their diet type with more expert tips, a 12-week menu plan suited to their diet type, plus support to stay motivated.

The CSIRO said the $149 program fee would be refunded to individuals who successfully complete the 12-week program.

For more details, go to www.totalwellbeingdiet.com